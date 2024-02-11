Attique felicitates nation, institutions for conducting peaceful general election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): President Muslim Conference, Ex-Premier Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has congratulated the whole nation, all institutions for conducting the general election 2024 in a fair, free and peaceful manner.

Talking to overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris on arrival at Dubai airport on a week-long visit to UAE, he said the future of Pakistan’s democracy is brighter keeping in view the high enthusiasm of the people demonstrated in the Feb 8, general election, said a news release issued here.

He said every healthy and positive act on the national level powerfully reflects on Kashmir’s plight. He termed, “Kashmir is an integral part of the Pakistan.”

Commenting on Kashmir’s deplorable situation, Sardar Attique made it clear that whatever anti-Kashmir measures perpetrated by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are all in flagrant violation of United Nations resolutions.

He further said that India must reverse all anti-Kashmir demographic and geographic moves that have been taken since August 5, 2019. “Kashmiris are struggling for the right to self-determination and India cannot suppress its movement through military might,” he added.

To a query, he lauded the role of Pakistani and Kashmiri overseas workers in the economic development of UAE.