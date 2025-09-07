Attaullah Tarar condoles with Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on demise of his mother

- Advertisement -

TOBA TEK SINGH, Sep 07 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has attended the funeral prayers of the mother of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

On the occasion, Attaullah Tarar met with Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and offered condolences for the departed soul.

There is no substitute for a mother, Atta Tarar remarked.

“A mother’s love and affection are the greatest blessings of life,” he added.

“We are equally sharing the grief with the family in this difficult time,” said Attaullah Tarar.

“May Allah grant the deceased the highest ranks in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved family,” the Minister prayed.