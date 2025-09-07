Monday, September 8, 2025
HomeNationalAttaullah Tarar condoles with Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on demise of his mother
National

Attaullah Tarar condoles with Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on demise of his mother

5
- Advertisement -
TOBA TEK SINGH, Sep 07 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has attended the funeral prayers of the mother of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.
On the occasion, Attaullah Tarar met with Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and offered condolences for the departed soul.
There is no substitute for a mother, Atta Tarar remarked.
“A mother’s love and affection are the greatest blessings of life,” he added.
“We are equally sharing the grief with the family in this difficult time,” said Attaullah Tarar.
“May Allah grant the deceased the highest ranks in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved family,” the Minister prayed.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan