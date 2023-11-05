‘Attacks on Gaza’s hospitals are condemnable’, says Dr Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, Nov 05 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Sunday said that attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers in Gaza are highly regrettable.

In a statement, the minister said all such attacks should be stopped immediately.

He said health workers should be given access to the injured.

He said help should be given to provide treatment facilities.

Dr Nadeem Jan said, “We believe health should always be above politics and non-political in the whole world.”

He said, “I have visited many international forums and made it clear from the platform of the World Health Organization even that health should be above politics.”