Atta Tarar lauds PTV cricket team for setting world record

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday lauded Pakistan Television’s (PTV) cricket team for a historic achievement after they successfully defended a target of just 40 runs against SNGPL in the fourth inning, setting a new world record in first-class cricket.

“PTV’s rise is no coincidence. From the President’s Trophy 2024/25 triumph, powered by youngsters like Mohammad Shehzad and Shamyl Hussain, to creating a world record in the President’s Trophy 2025/26 today, this is what happens when talent is backed, hard work is valued, and merit is rewarded. Merit and only merit. Have refused all ‘sifarish’,” said the minister while congratulating the team on X.

The minister expressed immense pride in the team’s performance under pressure during the fourth innings. He singled out Ali Usman and Ammad Butt for their outstanding bowling displays, while also praising the superb captaincy of Shamyl Hussain.

He extended special appreciation to the PTV management and PTV Sports for their efforts in delivering results both on and off the field. He described the achievement as a proud moment for the entire organization.