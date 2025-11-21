Atta Tarar in Baku to represent Pakistan at D-8 media forum

- Advertisement -

BAKU, Nov 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar arrived in Baku on Thursday to represent Pakistan at the D-8 Media Forum which will begin on Friday (tomorrow).

The minister was warmly received by Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov upon his arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The minister is participating in the D-8 Media Forum on the invitation of the Government of Azerbaijan.

The forum which is being held under the theme of “Promoting dialogue, cooperation, and regional solidarity” will bring together media experts, policymakers, and communication specialists from member states including Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Turkiye.

The primary objective of the forum is to foster greater harmony among D-8 countries, facilitate the exchange of professional experiences, and provide new opportunities for mutual cooperation in the information sector.

The federal minister will present Pakistan’s perspective at the forum, focusing on enhancing media cooperation among member states, promoting fact-based reporting to combat misinformation, and developing joint strategies for the digital media landscape.

During his visit, the minister will meet with the D-8 Secretary-General, Information Ministers of member countries, and various global media heads. He is also scheduled to meet with Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev.

The minister will also visit the headquarters of Azerbaijan’s state television.

The minister’s visit to Azerbaijan will play a crucial role in advancing mutual cooperation and ushering a new era of media relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.