Atta Tarar hails ‘time-tested’ Pakistan, Sri Lanka friendship

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday lauded the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, describing it as a “time-tested” bond that continues to grow stronger.

Addressing the 78th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the minister extended heartfelt felicitations to the Sri Lankan government and its people.

“Sri Lanka means a great deal to Pakistan and its people,” the minister said, noting that both nations have consistently supported each other through thick and thin.

“During the cricket series recently, I was speaking to His Excellency Rear-Admiral H.L.A. Don Fred Seneviratne and told him that I am the self-appointed tourism ambassador of Sri Lanka,” said the minister while recalling his visit to various tourist destinations including Sigiriya Rock, golden sandy beech of Hikkaduwa and beautiful tree plantation of kandy.

He praised the resilience and determination of the people of Sri Lanka that had allowed the nation to overcome the menace of terrorism. “Today, we see a peaceful and beautiful Sri Lanka that has become a premier destination for global tourism,” he added.

“Sri Lanka is the best destination for tourism and people should definitely visit,” the minister remarked.

Recalling his meetings with President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the minister called him patriotic and a cricket enthusiast.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have enjoyed cordial relations since decades, he said, highlighting the relief support extended by Pakistan to Sri Lanka recently after an adverse cyclone named Ditwah hit the country.

Both countries have enjoyed excellent economic relations, he said, noting that Sri Lanka was the first country to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Pakistan in August 2002, which became operational from June 2005.

“Recently, both countries held 13th Joint Economic Commission, and 8th Secretary Commerce-level talks in Colombo,” Atta Tarar stated.

He said Pakistan has been a proud partner of Sri Lankan armed forces especially in enhancing their capacity and allocation in training institutions. “Many senior officers in Sri Lankan armed forces have attended trainings in Pakistan and we have also helped Sri Lanka to deal with the challenge of LTTE insurgency back in the days.”

“I have no doubt that our relations will grow from strength to strength in the times to come,” he said while congratulating the government and people of Sri Lanka on their independence day.

The minister expressed the hope that Sri Lanka would grow economically and its tourism sector would boom further.

He assured the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka that the people of Pakistan would always stand by his country.

The minister also expressed gratitude to Sri Lanka for supporting Pakistan cricket.

Recalling the fond and joyous memories cricket had brought to the region, Atta Tarar said he had witnessed the world cup of 1996 in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore where former captain of Sri Lankan cricket team Arjuna Ranatunga lifted the trophy.