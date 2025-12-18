Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Rashid Habib’s nephew

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of the young nephew of Rashid Habib, a senior journalist associated with ARY News.

The minister, in a news statement, extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Atta Tarar said he was deeply saddened and shocked by hearing the news of the sudden demise. “We share the profound grief of the grieving family during this incredibly difficult time,” he added.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.