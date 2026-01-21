Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Bilal Ahmed’s father

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of the father of Bilal Ahmed, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs.

The minister, in a condolence message, extended his heartfelt sympathies to Bilal Ahmed and the bereaved family.

“I was deeply saddened to hear the news of Bilal Ahmed’s father’s passing. The loss of a father is an irreparable loss for any family,” said Attaullah Tarar.

The minister shared his solidarity with the family during this difficult time, praying for the departed soul.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with Bilal Ahmed and his family in this hour of grief. May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience and strength upon the bereaved family to bear this loss,” he added.