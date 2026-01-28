Atta Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of RIUJ

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), and wished them success for their tenure.

The minister, in a news release, congratulated Asif Bashir Chaudhry on his election as President and Bashir Usmani as General Secretary.

He also conveyed his best wishes to newly elected Finance Secretary Izhar Khan Niazi as well as Vice Presidents

Tauseef Abbasi and Rasheed Malik.

Additionally, the minister congratulated Joint Secretaries Raja Imran Janjua and Rana Farhan Aslam, along with the newly elected members of the executive body.

Atta Tarar said the government is firmly committed to protecting freedom of expression and the independence of the press.

He maintained that journalistic organizations serve as a cornerstone for promoting democratic values and play a vital role in safeguarding the rights of the media fraternity.

The minister assured the journalist community that the government would continue to offer its full cooperation regarding their welfare.

He highlighted that resolving the problems faced by media workers and enhancing their professional capabilities are key priorities for his ministry.

Attaullah Tarar expressed the hope that the newly elected RIUJ leadership would work diligently to strengthen the organization and effectively advocate for the rights of journalists.