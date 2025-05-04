26 C
Islamabad
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalAtta Tarar, DG ISPR to convene national security briefing for all political...
National

Atta Tarar, DG ISPR to convene national security briefing for all political parties on Sunday

4
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold an important background briefing on the national security for representatives of all political parties on Sunday (tomorrow).
The session will primarily focus on the prevailing national security landscape, particularly concerning relations between Pakistan and India, and its broader implications, said a news statement.
The participants will be informed about the preparedness of the Pakistan Armed Forces during the briefing. Information regarding ongoing diplomatic initiatives and the official stance on the situation will also be shared.
The statement said that the briefing, in the current situation, is a prime example of national unity and consensus among all the parties.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan