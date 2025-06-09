32.5 C
National

Atta Tarar condoles with PTV GM Dr Qaisar Sharif on his father’s demise

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday visited the residence of Dr. Qaisar Sharif, General Manager of PTV Lahore, to express condolences over the demise of his father.
The minister offered Fatiha for the departed soul and prayed to the Almighty to grant him the highest ranks in Jannah, said a news release.
 “There is no substitute to a father who is a great blessing from the Almighty,” he said while sympathizing with bereaved family.
Tarar said he shared the grief of the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss.
