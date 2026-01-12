Atta Tarar chairs consultative meeting of National Peace Message Committee

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar on Monday chaired a consultative meeting of the National Peace Message Committee, attended by the Coordinator of the Message of Peace Committee, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, scholars from all schools of thought, and representatives of the federation.

According to a press release, the visit of the National Message of Peace Committee to Peshawar will strengthen the ideological front against extremism.

It added that all schools of thought announced unanimous support for the implementation of the Message of Pakistan, and its enforcement in madrasas, mosques, and universities was declared a central priority.

Ulema and Mashaikhs will incorporate the points of the Message of Pakistan into sermons and lessons.

In the light of the Message of Pakistan, extremist ideologies will be intellectually and religiously rejected.

The National Message of Peace Committee will oversee the implementation of the Message of Pakistan.

Minority communities will be made regular partners in the implementation of the Message of Pakistan, and a joint action plan was formulated to promote religious freedom and civil equality.