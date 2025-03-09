Atta Tarar brings transformative change to Information Ministry in one year

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) has made significant strides under the leadership of Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar who has brought transformative change within his one year tenure.

A year of transformative change was mainly driven by a clear strategic vision of the top management which focused on fostering an informed and cohesive society while propelling media development forward.

This period has been marked by a comprehensive overhaul of traditional practices, emphasizing digitalization, automation, and strategic reforms to better align with the evolving media landscape.

A significant achievement was the establishment of the Digital Communication Department (DCD) on October 3, 2024, which is aimed at combating the rising threats of misinformation, cyber warfare, and hybrid conflict.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications (DEMP) has played a pivotal role in shaping and disseminating national narratives by producing high-quality thematic documentaries that are completely aligned with the government’s meta-narratives initiative, effectively reaching both national and international audiences to enhance Pakistan’s image and promoting key policy objectives.

The launch of an AI-enabled monitoring system under the PSDP Central Monitoring Unit has provided the Ministry with advanced capabilities in electronic and social media analytics, enabling proactive responses to emerging trends and potential threats.

Infrastructure development has been a cornerstone of the Ministry’s efforts. The completion of four PSDP projects, totaling Rs 4.45 billion, has significantly upgraded the operational capabilities of key media institutions.

This includes the modernization of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) studios and master control rooms, and the establishment of a dedicated media cell to counter violent extremism, demonstrating a commitment to addressing critical security challenges.

Moreover, the completion of the CPEC project, “PTV Terrestrial Digitalization of DTMB-A,” worth Rs 3.9 billion, has enhanced the reach and quality of state television broadcasts.

Legislative and policy reforms have been pursued vigorously to modernize the regulatory framework. The approval of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2024, has streamlined operations and enhanced the autonomy of the national broadcaster. The formation of PTVC and PBC Board of Directors, in line with the SOEs Act, 2023, has strengthened governance and accountability.

The development of Digital Media Advertisement Guidelines under the Advertisement Policy 2021 has brought greater transparency and fairness to the distribution of government advertisements.

Public engagement and international cooperation have been prioritized to enhance the Ministry’s outreach and impact. The extensive 360-degree projection of government initiatives during key events, such as the SCO State Summit and Azm-e-Istehkam, has effectively communicated policy objectives to the public.

The introduction of international content on PTV Home, including productions from Turkey, Kazakhstan, and China, has enriched cultural exchange and broadened viewership.

MoUs for film co-productions with China and Iran, and the establishment of the Radio Pakistan Museum with Turkish collaboration, have strengthened international partnerships in the media sector.

The Ministry has also focused on improving its regulatory efficiency and responsiveness. The issuance of a new secure circulation certificate by ABC and the efficient handling of ITNE cases, with Rs. 55 million in monetary relief granted, have demonstrated a commitment to fair and transparent practices. The transition to an E-Office system has streamlined administrative processes and enhanced efficiency.

Positive feedback from stakeholders, including journalists, media organizations, diplomatic missions, and the public, underscores the Ministry’s progress in modernizing communication, strengthening media collaboration, and improving efficiency.

The Ministry remains dedicated to building on these achievements and continuing its mission to create an informed, cohesive, and digitally advanced society.