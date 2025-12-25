Atta Tarar asks youth to draw inspiration from Quaid’s principles

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s relentless struggle for an independent Pakistan and unwavering commitment to his principles are a beacon of light for the youth.

Quaid-i-Azam never compromised on his values throughout his life, said the minister while addressing the ceremony titled “Quaid Ka Pakistan – Uraan Pakistan” held at the Convention Center.

The event was also attended by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and other dignitaries.

The Minister emphasized that such platforms help foster the understanding of the Quaid’s life, vision, and principles for the public.

He noted that Jinnah’s three golden principles—Unity, Faith, and Discipline—were the foundation of his success.

Tarar recounted that at age 16, Jinnah went to London for an apprenticeship and eventually decided to choose a legal profession as a career. He chose Lincoln’s Inn to become a barrister, the minister added.

Historians note his choice for Lincoln’s Inn was inspired by the fact that the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was included in its list of the world’s greatest lawgivers.

At just 19, Jinnah became the youngest barrister from the subcontinent, he said, adding that the life of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah teaches us that the impossible can be made possible through determination, faith, and continuous hard work.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam made intense struggle and diligence his hallmark. He added that the next phase of his life as a jurist and politician was built upon two fundamental pillars—principles and professional competence.

He further noted that Quaid-i-Azam left the Congress due to fundamental differences in principles. At that time, what the Congress intended to do was not acceptable to the Quaid, he added.

The minister urged the youth to study the 1908 Pherozeshah Mehta case, which established Jinnah’s reputation as a brilliant legal mind.

Reflecting on the current geopolitical climate, Attaullah Tarar highlighted a recent incident in India where a woman’s hijab was pulled, describing it as a manifestation of extremist Hindutva ideology.

“This is not just the desecration of one woman; it is an insult to women worldwide. Today, the Hindutva ideology continues to prove Quaid-i-Azam’s Two-Nation Theory correct. Every passing day strengthens our belief in this theory, which remains the foundation of our independence,” the Minister stated.

The minister reminded the audience that Pakistan was founded on the slogan of “La Ilaha Illallah” and that the nation’s current standing— soft power and defense capabilities—is recognized globally.

He concluded by saying that the “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan, first raised by the Quaid in 1940 at an All India conference, continues to provide hope and courage to the nation.