ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Zartaj Gul, Omar Ayub & others

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against several leaders of PTI including Zartar Gul, Omar Ayub, Zain Qureshi and Ali Bokhari in protest and riots case.

The court directed the concerned police authorities to present the accused before it after arresting them.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case and issued non-bailable arrest warrants in a case regarding the alleged unrest and law-breaking incidents during the PTI rally at Sangjani.

During the hearing, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Omar Ayub, Zain Qureshi, Zartaj Gul and Ali Bukhari and ordered that the concerned police authorities arrest them and present them before the court at the next hearing.

During the hearing, a case transfer application was also filed by PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat. The court issued notices on the application and sought arguments from the parties at the next hearing.

The court adjourned the further hearing of the case till October 23.