ATC hears 274 bail pleas, bars arrest of Bushra Bibi, PTI leaders till Feb 7

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday heard 274 pre-arrest bail petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in cases linked to protests held at different times, and restrained police from arresting Bushra Bibi and other party leaders until February 7.

The hearing was conducted by Duty Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, who took up pre-arrest bail applications filed by Bushra Bibi, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, and other senior party figures. The court noted that arguments on the bail pleas could not be completed during the hearing.

Several PTI leaders appeared before the court, including Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, and Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi. Separate applications seeking exemption from appearance were submitted on behalf of Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul. The court accepted the requests for consideration and placed them on record.

According to case details, the PTI leaders face multiple cases registered over protests held on November 26, a public gathering in Sangjhani, and demonstrations outside the Supreme Court. Police have registered cases under anti-terrorism laws at more than five police stations in Islamabad.

During proceedings, the court issued directions preventing the arrest of Bushra Bibi and the PTI leaders named in the petitions until the next hearing date. The judge set February 7 for further proceedings and directed the parties to be prepared to present arguments on the bail requests.

Legal counsel informed the court that the large number of cases and petitioners required time to complete submissions. The court acknowledged the matter and adjourned the hearing.