ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 cases

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted pre-arrest interim bail until April 20 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umar Ayub in 5 cases related to May 9 riots.

The court directed Umar Ayub to furnish surety bonds of Rs. 50,000 in each case.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail petitions filed by the PTI leader.

Umar Ayub, along with his counsel Babar Awan, appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Umar Ayub had approached the court for bail in five cases, including cases of attacking Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and torching Shadman Police Station.