ATC extends interim bails of PTI leaders till April 17

ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (APP): An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case about rioting and vandalizing at the Judicial Complex during the appearance of former prime minister Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the cases wherein PTI leaders Asad Umar, Zulfi Bokhari, Umar Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Aamer Kayani, Ali Nawaz, Khurram Nawaz and Shehzad Waseem appeared before the court. However, Shibli Faraz was granted a one-time exemption from attendance due to being infected by COVID-19.

The court also granted a one-time exemption from appearance to Murad Saeed, Farukh Habib and Hassan Niazi.

The judge observed that Imran Khan had filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court and the ATC would decide the matter once the IHC gave its verdict.

The investigation officer informed the court that the PTI leaders had not joined the investigation process so far.

The PTI’s lawyer said Hassan Niazi was arrested from the Judicial Complex. The PTI leaders were facing problems during their appearances before the courts.

The court instructed the accused to ensure their attendance on the next date of the hearing, and adjourned the case till April 17.