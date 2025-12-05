Friday, December 5, 2025
ATC extends interim bail of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan in October 5 protest case

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan — sisters of the PTI founder — in a case related to violence against police during the October 5 PTI protest.
Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing, during which both sisters appeared before the court as their bail period had expired.
The prosecution sought additional time to present the case record, after which the court extended their interim bail until January 16.
The court also directed the prosecution to complete its arguments on the next hearing.
Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan are accused of instigating party workers to engage in violent protest. According to the prosecution, police officers were attacked and vehicles were set on fire during the October 5 demonstration. The case is registered at the Shafiqabad Police Station.
