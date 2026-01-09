ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riot cases

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 09 (APP):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in five cases related to the May 9 arson and vandalism incidents.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the interim bail applications and ordered an extension in the bails until February 13. The court also directed the prosecution to submit the complete record of the cases at the next hearing.

Fawad Chaudhry appeared before the court along with his counsel during the proceedings.

The cases against the former minister include allegations of vehicle burning at Jinnah House Chowk and arson and vandalism at Sherpao Bridge.