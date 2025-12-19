ATC convicts PTI leaders in May 9 unrest case

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Ejaz Chaudhry, to 10 years in prison each in the GOR Gate attack case during the May 9 unrest.

The PTI leaders were convicted for encouraging other party members to rebel and for resorting to violence during the May 9 turmoil.

The sentences handed down to the local leadership in Lahore indicate action against behind-the-scenes facilitators and inciting leadership.

The DG ISPR had stated at a press conference on May 7, 2024, that the May 9 case is a case of the entire nation. The DG ISPR expressed hope that all facilitators and inciting elements involved would soon be brought before a court of law.

Political analysts said that following the punishments awarded to leadership at this level, the PTI founder may also face similar cases. They said that the punishments given to the party leadership are an important step toward the restoration of the writ of the state.

After the decision in the Faiz Hameed case, political analysts have also mentioned an alleged mutual nexus between the PTI founder and Faiz Hameed behind these incidents.

The analysts were of the view that, in the ISPR press release on the Faiz Hameed decision, the reference to political collusion may point toward the PTI founder. More decisions are expected in the coming days, they said.