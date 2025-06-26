ATC again writes for jail trial or production of PTI founder

HomeNationalATC again writes for jail trial or production of PTI founder
ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra Thursday wrote a letter again for the jail trial or the presence of the PTI founder in the cases registered against him and others on the Azadi march protest case.
During the hearing, Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan and Zahid Bashir Dar Advocate appeared in the court.
The court noted that the response to the letter written for the presence or jail trial of the founder of PTI has not yet been received.
The court has written a letter again for the presence of the founder of PTI, while the court has adjourned the further hearing of the case until July 16.
A case has been registered against the founder of PTI and others in Sangjani police station.
