At Speakers’ moot, PM highlights Pakistan’s socioeconomic reforms, commitment to peace, multilateralism

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday calling the development the most effective remedy against instability and conflict, highlighted that his government was carrying out comprehensive reforms to promote inclusive growth, institutional strengthening and the empowerment of youth and women.

The prime minister, addressing the inaugural session of two-day Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference here, said that besides pursuing the reforms agenda at home, Pakistan was also actively engaged with international financial institutions and development partners to foster fiscal reforms, climate resilience and investment facilitation so essential for a resilient and prosperous future.

Hosted by the Senate of Pakistan, the conference was attended by Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Secretary General of Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Ek Nath Dakkar, members of parliament, and heads of various prominent international organizations from friendly countries to deliberate on the theme of peace, security, and development around the globe.

Elaborating on his government’s initiatives, he mentioned efforts to scale up small and medium enterprises to create jobs, foster innovations and broaden economic participation.

He told the international gathering that Pakistan always advocated for peace through dialogue and diplomacy as it formed the foundation of sustainable national and regional development.

“The true value of peace is most profoundly understood when we are confronted with the conflicts that continue to plague our world. Pakistan too has encountered this turbulence, both directly as well as indirectly. But we have remained resolute in our quest to maintain peace and tranquility.”

Apprising the audience of unprovoked aggression against Pakistan from India in May this year, he said the country’s armed forces displayed remarkable preparedness as their swift and decisive military action not only thwarted the enemy’s designs but also demonstrated to the aggressor and the world Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Having won the war, we need to win peace through sincere and honest efforts,” the prime minister remarked.

The prime minister said that a peaceful Afghanistan was key to regional connectivity, growth, progress and prosperity, but peace remained elusive for decades.

“When our border posts were attacked last month from the Afghan side, our response was firm and decisive, teaching an unforgettable lesson to those who attacked Pakistan…However, Pakistan has never lost hope. We believe in a peaceful neighbourhood and have been striving hard for this purpose,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said and highlighting that militant groups continued to imperil peace, not only within Afghanistan but also beyond its borders.

Appreciating the efforts of Turkey and Qatar, in facilitating peace talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime, he said that Afghanistan must understand that lasting peace could only be realised by reining in TTP and other terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory.

The prime minister also highlighted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor entering the second phase, he said Pakistan’s efforts at home and abroad were guided by the conviction of shared prosperity.

He said as Pakistan believed in global interaction, multilateralism, it was ready to work with all international players, including European Union, USA, Japan, Middle East, Saudi Arabia and others.

Calling the parliaments the custodians of the people’s will, the prime minister said that they were duty-bound to honour the public expectations to bring about a collective improvement in their lives.

“My ultimate hope is that the peoples of all nations will stand united in promoting peace, advancing sustainable development and strengthening collective security so that together we may build a world anchored in lasting peace and shared prosperity,” he remarked.