Asim Jofa launches SHOPY to promote Pakistani talent

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Renowned fashion designer Asim Jofa launched SHOPY, a platform dedicated to promoting Pakistani talent and entrepreneurs globally, aiming to uplift Pakistan’s creative community and provide a worldwide stage for local artists, creators, and entrepreneurs.
Asim Jofa, who has achieved multiple awards, sees SHOPY as a way to give back to the community that has supported him.
With this platform, Pakistani talent will have the opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience, bridging the gap between local creativity and international exposure.
Talking to APP, Asim Jofa said, “Pakistan is filled with extraordinary talent, but what many lack is access to a global platform. SHOPY is my way of bridging that gap, empowering creators with the exposure, resources, and marketing they need to succeed.”
SHOPY is not just a business venture but a mission to unlock Pakistan’s creative potential and put it on the world map.
