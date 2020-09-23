Asim, Buzdar discuss CPEC projects progress

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa Wednesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed CPEC projects’ progress in the province.

During the meeting, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and agriculture transformation models for Punjab under CPEC framework came under discussion.

The meeting also discussed the progress of Orange Line Metro Train project.

On his official twitter account, Bajwa said the meeting remained very productive as the chief minister in presence of the ministers concerned directed to extend full support for the envisaged CPEC projects.