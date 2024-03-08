Asif Zardari will be elected President with thumping majority: Afridi

PESHAWAR, Mar 08 (APP): Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amjad Khan Afridi has said that all democratic political parties would vote for Asif Ali Zardari to elect him for the second term with thumping majority.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the PPP KP chapter’s spokesman took exception to the demand of Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the postponement of presidential poll, saying it is surprising that the winner of a single parliamentary seat is making such demand.

He said that no one would be allowed to hatch conspiracy against democracy and destabilize the country. He added that Achakzai is sleeping rabbit sleep and could become the President of Pakistan.

The PPP leader said that Asif Ali Zardari could be elected as President of Pakistan without allotting reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), while after sensing defeat Mahmood Khan Achakzai is bent upon adopting cheap tactics.

He further accused Achakzai of making futile attempts to make presidential elections controversial through his undemocratic acts.

Amjad Khan Afridi said that Asif Ali Zardari would be elected with majority votes in National Assembly, Senate and all four provincial assemblies and would take the whole nation along to carry the democratic process forward.