Asif Zardari restricted PPP to Sindh, Larkana: Shibli
File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said Asif Ali Zardari had restricted a federal party like Pakistan Peoples Party to Sindh and Larkana.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said while Maryam Nawaz with her untiring efforts was making Pakistan Muslim League(N) a party of Gawalmandi.

The majority of N-League was tired of the narrative of Maryam but as there was no democracy in the party, nobody could raise his head and speak, he added.

ALSO READ  Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Advisor for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain jointly addressing a press conference at PID Media Center

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR