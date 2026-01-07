Asif urges KP govt to stand with LEAs to flush out terrorism

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP):Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday urged the provincial government to stand with law enforcement agencies (LEAs), and security institutions for complete eradication of terrorism and lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa areas.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, half-hearted cooperation of KP government could not produce results regarding terrorism.He said that provincial government should support security institutions and coordinate with federal government so that terrorism issues could be addressed in a befitting manner.