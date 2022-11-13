Asif Ali Zardari condemns blast in Türkiye

KARACHI, Nov 13 (APP): Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the bomb blast in Istanbul, Türkiye.

According to a communique issued, here, on Sunday, the former president Zardari expressed his deep sympathy and condolences to the Turkish government and to its people.

He said the world must take practical measures to end terrorism and extremism, adding that attacking innocent people was an unforgivable act.

Zardari also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion.