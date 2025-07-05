Ashura teaches us lessons of sacrifice, patience, steadfastness: Ayaz

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid rich tribute to the immortal sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions, saying that Ashura teaches the values of sacrifice, patience, steadfastness and standing up for truth.

In his message on the occasion of Ashura, he emphasized that the tragedy of Karbala will forever inspire generations to resist oppression and falsehood with bravery and determination.

He said that the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), laid down his life for the supremacy of truth and justice.

Ayaz Sadiq said that by embracing the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA)—sacrifice, patience and piety—we can build a peaceful, united, and just society.

He stressed the urgent need for collective efforts to eliminate oppression, injustice, intolerance and division.

The Speaker also pais tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the homeland, saying that their sacrifices will be remembered in golden words throughout history.

He highlighted that the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir have been enduring brutality and injustice for decades.

Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian and Kashmiri people, he said that supporting the oppressed is our religious and moral duty.

He said that the ongoing brutal terrorism by Israel in Palestine has resulted in the martyrdom of over 60,000 people, with thousands severely injured, including a large number of children, women and the elderly.

Ayaz Sadiq commended the resilience and bravery of the Palestinian people in standing up against Israeli oppression and called upon the international community to play its role in ending the atrocities in Palestine and Kashmir

The Speaker urged the Muslim Ummah to promote mutual unity and solidarity.

He emphasized that Muslims can overcome challenges by following the example of Karbala and fostering unity within their ranks.

Ayaz Sadiq said that setting aside differences and embracing cooperation and brotherhood is the true path to success.

He urged to the public to demonstrate patience, tolerance and fraternity on Ashura and play their role in maintaining peace.

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also paid homage to the unforgettable sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, saying that the message of Karbala is not only for Muslims but serves as a guiding light for all of humanity.

He said that by adopting the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness exemplified by Imam Hussain (RA), we can foster brotherhood and build a peaceful and just society.

Mustafa Shah said that the event of Karbala teaches us to remain steadfast in truth and justice.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to unite against oppression, injustice and division by embodying the spirit of Hussain (RA).

Mustafa Shah called upon the people to internalize the message of Imam Hussain (RA) in their lives and promote harmony by resolving differences.