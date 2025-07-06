Ashura being observed nationwide with solemn devotion amid tightened security

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP):Ashura, the 10th of Muharram observed across the country on Sunday with profound religious devotion, honoring the ultimate sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)—the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)—and his companions in the historic battle of Karbala.

The day signifies the unwavering courage and steadfastness of Imam Hussain (RA), his family, and his followers, who stood firm in the face of tyranny and upheld the principles of Islam with unmatched determination.

Mourning processions are being taken out in cities and towns nationwide, as devotees participate in rituals to honor the memory of Karbala’s martyrs. In line with tradition, Tazia and zuljanah processions are being held amid an atmosphere of reverence and grief.

Mobile phone and internet services remain suspended in several cities as part of precautionary measures. Road closures and other restrictions are also in place in key areas to secure procession routes and prevent any untoward incidents. Other security measures have also been taken.

In Islamabad, Ashura gatherings were held mainly at F-11, I-8, I-10, G-6 and other parts under strict security.

While in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and other cities of the country also witnessed following night-long majlis.

The main 10th Muharram ul Harram procession in Rawalpindi was taken out from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain Tali Mohallah and culminated late at night at Imambargah Qademi after passing through its traditional routes.

A large number of mourners joined the procession to pay tribute to Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala.

The foolproof security arrangements were made throughout the city. Police, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, and other law enforcement agencies put on high alert to ensure peace and respond to any emergency.

Ashura was being observed in Larkana with great devotion and respect, marked by day and night gatherings in Imam Bargahs and processions on the streets.

Over 370 gatherings held across the city, with processions taken out from every Imambargah featuring Zuljinah and Alam e Pak.

The mourners emphasized the significance of Imam Hussain’s stand against tyranny, saying that his sacrifice serves as a powerful lesson for Muslims to uphold truth and justice.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in separate messages marking Ashura, paid heartfelt tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions.

President Zardari emphasized that the Day of Ashura stands as a luminous chapter in Islamic history that conveys a message of sacrifice, steadfastness and moral integrity.

He urged the nation to adopt the values of truth, justice, and public welfare, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Karbala.

“Their message is still alive today and it is a profound message of standing firm on principles, not bowing down to oppression and coercion and making every sacrifice for the sake of truth,” he said.

He called for a renewed commitment to making Pakistan a reflection of Imam Hussain (RA)’s message—promoting justice, brotherhood and national harmony.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, said that Ashura provides timeless lessons of patience, sacrifice and standing firm for righteousness. He encouraged the nation to draw guidance from Imam Hussain (RA)’s life in confronting present-day challenges.

“Karbala is not just a battle of the past—it is a lasting message to humanity about courage, truth, and moral clarity,” he stated.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the martyrs of Karbala set an everlasting example of patience, sacrifice, and justice, which continues to inspire humanity to this day. In his message on Youm-e-Ashura, the governor said: “We should be proud that we belong to the school of thought of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).” The governor said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions stood against tyranny and laid down their lives for the sake of truth, but refused to surrender before falsehood.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his revered companions.

In her message on Ashura, the CM said that love for the Ahl al-Bayt is a fundamental aspect of every Muslim’s faith and belief.

The CM said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was a timeless declaration that thrones and crowns are transient, but principles and faith endure. Highlighting the spiritual lineage, the chief minister remarked, “Hazrat Hassan (RA) and Hazrat

Hussain (RA) are the two beloved flowers of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). The monumental sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is an everlasting and luminous chapter in human history.”

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq paid glowing tribute to the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the battle of Karbala. In his message on Youm-e-Ashura, he said that the Youm-e-Ashura marks the supreme martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his loyal companions. “Karbala teaches us a timeless lesson in standing firm for truth, justice, and righteousness.”