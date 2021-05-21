Ashrafi welcomes truce between Israel, Palestine

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP):Pakistan welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Palestine and Israel after over 11 days of bombardment in which more than 240 Palestinians have martyred, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said here on Friday.

He said the ceasefire and end of violence was the first priority of Pakistan and Muslim Ummah, which has successfully been achieved.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi joined hands with Islamic countries and played an effective role (in ending violence) on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The time was nearing when the issues of Kashmir and Palestine would be resolved,” he hoped.