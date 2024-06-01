Ashrafi urges govt, private Hajj organizers to prioritize pilgrims’ comfort

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, June 01 (APP): Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing Hajj operations and called upon government and private Hajj organizers to ensure the comfort and ease of pilgrims.

Talking to media, he emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of service, particularly in ensuring the well-being of the intending pilgrims.

Ashrafi lauded the current Hajj operations, noting significant improvements in logistical arrangements, transportation, and accommodation for the pilgrims. He highlighted that the collaborative efforts between the Saudi and Pakistani authorities had resulted in a more organized and efficient Hajj experience this year.

“I am pleased with the way the Hajj operations have been conducted so far. The cooperation between the Pak-Saudi authorities has been exemplary, ensuring that our pilgrims can perform their religious duties with dignity and peace of mind,” Ashrafi stated.

The PUC chairman also issued an advisory for pilgrims urging to book their Hajj packages through authorized organizers to avoid falling victim to fraudulent activities. He said the Saudi and Pakistani authorities, alongside the Hajj Organizers Association Pakistan (HAOP), had emphasized the necessity of legitimate booking to ensure a safe and genuine pilgrimage experience.

Ashrafi said to assist pilgrims in making legitimate arrangements, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, and HOAP had disseminated comprehensive guidelines from time to time. He said these guidelines, frequently shared through a section of media, were designed to protect innocent pilgrims from the clutches of fraudsters.

Ashrafi advised the prospective pilgrims to verify the credentials of Hajj organizers, ensure that the organizers were officially recognized by the relevant Saudi and Pakistani authorities and follow the booking procedures as outlined in the official guidelines. By adhering to these recommendations, he said pilgrims could secure their journey and avoid any potential scams that could jeopardize their pilgrimage.

Ashrafi said the Dar-ul-Ifta of Saudi Arabia had issued a significant religious decree stating that performing Hajj without official permission was forbidden. “This Fatwa aims to uphold the sanctity and order of the pilgrimage by ensuring that all pilgrims follow the proper channels and guidelines established by the Saudi authorities,” he added.

Ashrafi said pilgrims traveling from Islamabad and Karachi had expressed immense satisfaction with the “Road to Makkah” project. He said this initiative had significantly streamlined the travel process, making the spiritual journey to the holy land more efficient and comfortable.

Concluding his remarks, Ashrafi expressed deep appreciation for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman for their unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive facilities and support to the ‘Guests of Allah Almighty’ through every possible means.