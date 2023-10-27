Ashrafi urges global action to address Kashmir, Palestine human rights violations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in the Middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday emphasized that the severe human rights violations in Kashmir and Palestine posed a significant threat to world peace.

Addressing Arab media on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he called on world powers and the United Nations to intervene and prevent India and Israel from perpetrating acts that threaten humanity.

He warned that neglecting these enduring global issues could lead the world towards anarchy.

Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council highlighted the determination of the third generation of Kashmiris who continued to fight for their freedom.

Despite Indian oppression, tyranny, and the unlawful alteration of the Muslim population’s demographic makeup in the occupied valley, the spirit of independence remained strong among Kashmiris.

“They look to the United Nations and the world’s major powers for justice and support,” he added.

India’s violations of international law, United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the Fourth Geneva Convention had persisted for 76 years, he said, adding that India had employed brutal tactics to prolong its illegal occupation of Kashmir.

He said on August 5, 2019, India repeated the dark history of October 27, 1947, effectively converting the entire held valley into the world’s largest prison.

Despite 76 years of Indian coercion and tyranny against innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, every attempt to subdue them had failed, he added.

Ashrafi stressed the urgent need for the United Nations to step in and halt the war crimes, genocide, and all other atrocities committed by the occupying forces.

He affirmed that Kashmiris had never accepted Indian occupation and would continue their peaceful struggle for freedom.

He believed that India could not maintain its usurpation of Kashmir indefinitely and would eventually have to acknowledge the indomitable spirit of the Kashmiri people.

Ashrafi concluded by asserting that Pakistan, its government, and the Kashmiri people would persist in their diplomatic and moral support for the oppressed.

He also noted that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan shared a unified stance on the issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

He said Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to supporting oppressed nations had found expression through its leadership role on the Kashmir and Palestine issues within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation platform.