Ashrafi thanks KSA, Qatar, UAE for economic cooperation with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday expressed gratitude to the leaderships of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Qatar and United Arab Emirates (UAE) for economic cooperation with Pakistan.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said we were thankful to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Emir of Qatar for the announcement of investment in Pakistan from the KSA and Qatar.

He said the relations between Pakistan and the Arab Islamic countries were very close and strong adding if there was internal and political stability in Pakistan, it could interact a huge investment from the Arab Islamic world.

He said we were also grateful for the cooperation of the Arab-Islamic world in the current flood situation of Pakistan.