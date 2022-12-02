Ashrafi thanks Saudi leadership for extending term of $3bn deposit in SBP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP): Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday thanked the Saudi leadership for extending the term of deposit in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) from the Saudi Fund for Development.

Expressing gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he, in an exclusive talk with APP, said the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was like two brothers.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) had always fully cooperated with Pakistan.

“We are grateful to the Saudi government and people for the cooperation in this critical situation as it is an explicit expression of love and trust with the leadership and people of Pakistan,” he added.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would yield further cooperation in the shape of Saudi investment in the days to come for the country.

“Similarly, other Islamic countries are also increasing trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan,” he said, expressing the hope that there would be good news from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia in the near future.

He said the internal political stability was crucial for the economic development and social values improvement of the country.

In this regard, all the political and religious parties should evolve a consensus for the Charter of Pakistan, he maintained.

Ashrafi expressed his confidence that Saudi Arabia’s cooperation with the government and people of Pakistan would remain so and said the Pakistani nation, government, Ulema and Mashaykh were literally grateful to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia for their generous support to Pakistan at this testing time.