Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims for seamless spiritual journey

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday stressed on the Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs) to launch an extensive training programme to ensure Hajj and Umrah pilgrims were well-prepared for a smooth and hassle-free religious experience.

Addressing the ‘Tazeem Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain Conference’ here at a local hotel, he said that this initiative would equip pilgrims with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the sacred rituals while prioritizing their safety and well-being.

Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said the pilgrims must receive comprehensive spiritual guidance from qualified scholars, covering the significance of each ritual and the historical context of Hajj and Umrah. This would not only deepen their understanding but also foster a sense of connection to the religious roots of the pilgrimage, he added.

He said the pilgrims must be addressed the practical aspects of the pilgrimage, including transportation details, accommodation guidelines, and essential information about the holy sites. He said it would help ensure that pilgrims were well-informed about the logistics, minimizing confusion and stress during their journey.

He said the HGOs should educate pilgrims on the diverse cultural backgrounds of fellow participants, fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding as it would promote tolerance and harmony, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the pilgrimage.

Ashrafi urged to utilize various platforms, including in-person sessions, webinars, and interactive mobile applications to cater to a diverse audience adding that this multi-faceted approach would ensure accessibility and accommodate different learning preferences.

He further emphasized on the incorporation of a feedback mechanism as an integral part of the training programme so that pilgrims were encouraged to provide input on the training modules, allowing authorities to continually improve and tailor the programme to better meet the needs of future participants.

Ashrafi lamented that certain people during Hajj rituals engaged in political discourse and got into trouble as it was against the law of the holy land and as well as against religious ethics.

He said it was a unanimous Fatwa (decree) of the prominent religious scholars that they should not engage in any political activity particularly during Hajj season.

Ashrafi said that the role of Saudi Arabia on the issue of Gaza was exemplary. He said in the BRICS conference, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had demanded to stop the supply of arms to Israel from the world.

He said the entire Islamic world, including Pakistan, were united on the issue of Palestine and unanimously demanding the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He mentioned that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the people had sent 500 million riyals to the Palestinian people in just two weeks.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said Pakistan was a very important Islamic country which had a special relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said the Saudi government took all possible steps to facilitate Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and would keep on serving under the dynamic leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohmmad bin Salman.

He said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had ideal relations adding that the Kingdom had always stood firm with Pakistan in every trying time throughout the history.

At the end, the guests were also presented with gifts and commemorative shields.