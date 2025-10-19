Ashrafi sees ‘Doha Peace Talk’ satisfactory

Sunday, October 19, 2025
National

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Coordinator National Paigham-e-Aman Committee, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, termed ‘Doha Peace Talks’ satisfactory, expecting that the implementation of the ‘Doha Peace Dialogue’ would be ensured.
While addressing a press conference here on Sunday, in Jamia Masjid Kubra, Lahore, along with leading Ulema-Mashayoh, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the country cannot progress with religious and political extremism and lawlessness.
He lamented that negotiations continued with Tehreek-e-Labbaik till the last moment, but unfortunately, no solution could be reached, said a press release issued here.
Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the ‘National Paigham-e-Aman Committee’ invites all religious leaders to cooperate fully in eliminating the ‘Takfiri’ and blasphemous content that spreads extremism and violence.
Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that issuing Takfiri fatwas and humiliating the other schools of thought is unacceptable.
He said that the supremacy of the state, the Constitution of Pakistan and the supremacy of law must be recognized; the culture of self-justification and executioner cannot work.
