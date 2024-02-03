Ashrafi receives special award for promoting peace, inter-religious harmony

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP): The Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Islamic Countries and Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has been given a special award in recognition of his outstanding services for the development of peace and inter-religious harmony.

The Church of Pakistan presented the award to Ashrafi at the Interfaith Religious Harmony Conference, held in Lahore.

The Archbishop Ian Ernest, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Personal Representative to the Holy See and Director of the Anglican Center in Rome, Italy, bestowed the award to the peace loving prominent religious scholar Tahir Ashrafi.