Ashrafi receives hubert walter award for peace, interfaith cooperation at Lambeth Palace

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has received The Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation 2026 in recognition of his longstanding work for peace, religious harmony and his stand against extremism and terrorism.

The award was presented to Ashrafi by Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally at a ceremony held at the historic Lambeth Palace in London on Friday.

The Hubert Walter Award is one of the Lambeth Awards presented by the Archbishop of Canterbury to recognise outstanding work for reconciliation and cooperation among people of different faiths. The award was introduced in 2016 and is named after Hubert Walter, Archbishop of Canterbury from 1193 to 1205.

Ashrafi was honoured for his decades of work for peace, moderation, interfaith and intra-faith harmony, minority rights and peaceful coexistence, as well as his efforts against extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence.

According to details released by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Ashrafi was among those honoured in different categories of the Lambeth Awards this year.

Over the years, Ashrafi has worked with religious leaders and communities in Pakistan and abroad to promote dialogue and mutual respect. His work has also focused on bringing different religious and sectarian communities closer and speaking for the rights of minorities and vulnerable communities.

Ashrafi has previously received the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Global Peace Award for his contribution to peace, harmony and cooperation.

His work has taken him from Pakistan to Makkah and other parts of the world, where he has continued to promote the message of peace, moderation, brotherhood and dialogue while speaking against religious hatred, extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence.

Ashrafi also serves as Coordinator of the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee, Member of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League and Secretary-General of the International Tazeem-e-Haramain Sharifain Council. He is also a member of the International Muslim Forum and associated with several international Islamic and interfaith organisations.

Sarah Mullally became the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury in 2026 and the first woman to hold the office.