Ashrafi pledges discrimination-free society for minorities

RAWALPINDI, Dec 07 (APP):The Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted a discrimination-free society.

Addressing the participants of the conference ‘Unity in Diversity, Challenges and Opportunities’ organized under the auspices of All Pakistan Minorities Alliance (APMA) here he said that the prime minister and the state was very clear to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

LIVE #APPNews : Prime Minister’s representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Allama Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing ceremony #Rawalpindi https://t.co/sGbazseU1M — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) December 7, 2021

He said the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed protection of the rights of the minorities and the incumbent government would ensure their all rights. Shedding light on the message of Islam of peace, love, affection, tolerance, coexistence and humanity, he urged the people to foster respect for diverse faiths and cultures and reject extremism in any form.

Tahir Ashrafi said all-out efforts were being made to spread the message of Islam of tolerance, peace and love. He said, “The prime minister has said that we will not allow anyone in this country to bully in the name of religion. We all should play a role like Adnan Malik of Sialkot as he tried his best to save the life of Sri Lankan manager.”

Tahir Ashrafi said, “Now, we all should come forward to play a role to make Pakistan as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam which is ours and also of the minority, he added. This is not a country of a few extremists, this is a country of moderates, he said adding, “We can’t stand with a killer as a killer is a killer.” The tragedy of the Sri Lankan manager had again given us the opportunity to follow the National Action Plan, he added.

Anyone who falsely accuses someone of blasphemy for its own purpose should be punished under the same law, he said adding, those who are involved in killing of the Sri Lankan manager do not know what blasphemy is. Now, a common slogan had emerged that no one in Pakistan should be allowed to misuse the name of religion, he added. Today, all the leading scholars had apologized to the Sri Lankan ambassador, he informed.

He said, “We demand from the Chief Justice of Pakistan that those involved in the Sri Lankan manager’s killing should be given exemplary punishment.” All religions of Pakistan were united against this mafia which burns innocent people in the name of religion, Tahir Ashrafi said. Dr. Paul Jacob Bhatti, Chairman APMA on the occasion said that the main objective of this conference was to identify the root cause of division among people of diverse faith in Pakistan and find ways to unite them together for a peaceful and harmonious coexistence without fear.

He said, earnest efforts would be made to unite, divided community in Pakistan. A special council ‘Unity in Diversity’ would be formed to highlight issues being confronted in Pakistan and it would also give recommendations to address them, he added.

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil urged the nation to promote truthfulness, honesty, forgiveness to curb the ruthless attitude from the society in line with the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

He called for setting aside differences made in the name of sect, race, politics and bilingual division etc.

He said that the country was running through difficult times due to non-implantation of golden principles of Islam in individual lives.

Maulana Khabir Azad said that the clerics from various schools of thought had unanimously condemned the brutal lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, calling it ‘un-Islamic’ and ‘extrajudicial’ and demanded that strict legal action against those responsible.

It was an inhumane act and to accuse someone of blasphemy without proof was not in accordance with the Shariah, he added. Hamyun Jamshed, Bishop Humphrey Peters and Bishop Samul also addressed the participants. Arch Bishop Joseph Arshad, Albert David and diplomats of Italy, Iraq and UAE were also present on the occasion.