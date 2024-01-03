Ashrafi meets  UAE envoy, discusses matters of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Wednesday met with the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Islamabad, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both the high officials also discussed the regional and global situation during the meeting, the press release said issued here. Hafiz Tariq, the Chairman of Azad Kashmir Ulema Mashaikh Council, was also present on this occasion.