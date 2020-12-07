Ashrafi lauds Muslim world’s efforts against extremism, terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Special Aide to Prime Minister on Inter Religious Harmony, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday lauded the efforts of Muslim Ummah for eradication of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence.

Talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, he said “Pakistan welcomes role and efforts of Muslim countries for elimination of the menace of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence. Pakistan expects support of Muslim Ummah to resolve the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.”

Ashrafi thanked the speaker for assuring his support and cooperation to Ulema and Mashaykh.

He said Saudi foreign minister in his recent meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) supported Pakistan’s stance and a unanimous resolution on Kashmir is a great success of Prime Minister Imran khan’s vision and foreign policy of Pakistan.

He also announced to resolve the issues of minorities in Pakistan, saying he is in constant coordination with leadership of all religious organizations and it is priority of the government to address issues of all the communities.

He maintained that minorities will not be left at the mercy of any cruelty. The government will ensure all rights and privileges of minorities as enshrined in the Constitution, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the speaker National Assembly said efforts and cooperation is being made at every available level to strengthen Pakistan’s ties with Muslim countries and for unity and stability of Islamic world.

Pakistan owns very explicit stance on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine and the government lauds efforts of Ulema and Mashaykh for interreligious harmony in the country.

Asad Qaiser said efforts are being made to ensure legislation at the United Nations forum against blasphemy and desecration of heavenly religions and scriptures. Every Muslim is defender of Namoos-e-Risalat and belief in the finality of Prophethood.

He lauded efforts of Ulema and Mashaykh for intersect harmony in the country during the days of Muharram and afterwards.

With effective corporation and efforts of Ulema and Mashaykh, conspiracies of sectarian violence in the country are foiled successfully.