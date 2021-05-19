Ashrafi lauded Saudi, Egypt efforts for peace in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and special envoy to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan supports the efforts of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Islamic Arab countries for peace in Palestine.

During a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Tarek Dahroug and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki he said that Saudi Arabia and Egypt’s position on the Palestinian issue is a step in the right direction.

Ashrafi praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for aid to the Palestinian people. The opening of the border is a sign of Egypt’s love for the Palestinian people, he added.

He said that the issue of Palestine has become an issue of humanity at the moment. He said that the OIC foreign ministers in their meeting have adopted unanimous resolutions on the issue of Palestine.

He further said that the efforts of Egypt for ceasefire and the sentiments of the Egyptian government and people for the Palestinians were commendable.

Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Tarek Dahroug said that Pakistan has a prominent place in the Islamic world and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts on the issue of Palestine.

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s stance on the issues of the Muslim Ummah was commendable and Egypt was with Pakistan for the solution of the problems of the Islamic world.

He further said that Egyptian government was making every effort to rectify the current situation in Palestine and end the killings and hoped that a ceasefire would be established soon.