Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi discussed the Jaranwala incident with Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Khalil George, the other day.

Ashrafi who is also the President of the International Interfaith Harmony Council condemned the gruesome incident in the strongest terms.

George said the government was committed to upholding and promoting the rights of all citizens in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

He appreciated the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s immediate legal action against those involved in the Jaranwala incident. “We will not allow bigotry and lawlessness to ignite animosity among our communities,” he added.

Both the dignitaries emphasized mutual understanding and unity during the meeting.