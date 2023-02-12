Ashrafi for action against real culprits behind Nankana Sahib incident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said the government should conduct a thorough probe into the disappointing incident of lynching a person in Warburton Nankana Sahib and take stern action against the real culprits behind the scene.

He, in a video message expressing his personal views over burgeoning issues of lawlessness and citing the example of Sialkot and Khanewal, said the lack of adequate knowledge of Shariah was causing such nuisances in society.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council said the accused of the Holy Quran desecration was a Muslim and he must have awarded punishment in the light of the Constitution instead of killing him ultra vires.

He urged the judiciary to make this an exemplary case and penalized the people allegedly involved in this heinous crime within a period of one month at the same place.

Quoting the verse from the Holy Quran, he said the murder of a human was a murder of the entire humanity, adding that we must condemn such barbaric incidents in the strongest terms.

He expressed the hope that the government would reach out to the original masterminds behind this whole tragedy.

Ashrafi urged the people not to take the law in one’s hands and let the law take its own course.