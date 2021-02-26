ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Friday extended his felicitations to Prime Minister Imran Khan for seeking permission of burial of Muslim’s dead bodies in Sri Lanka.

Addressing Friday congregation at Grand Jamia Bahria Town, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, who is also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his right to be a great leader of the Muslim Ummah for serving Muslim community of Sri Lanka.

Islamic Shariah commands the burial of Muslims instead of burning them and the government of Sri Lanka in wake of Coronavirus had ordered to burn dead bodies even of Muslims, which caused unrest not only in Sri Lanka but also among Muslims around the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has solved this most important problem of the Muslims of Sri Lanka and has practically fulfilled the command of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) that Muslims are like one body if any part of the body suffers; there is pain all over the body.