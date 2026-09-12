Ashrafi dedicates Lambeth Palace award to global peace efforts

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Coordinator of the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has dedicated his international recognition at Lambeth Palace to religious scholars, leaders, intellectuals and people working for peace, reconciliation and interfaith harmony across the world.

Talking to the media after receiving the “Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation 2026” at Lambeth Palace, Ashrafi said the honour recognized the collective efforts of Muslim scholars and religious leaders to promote interfaith dialogue, counter extremism and terrorism, and establish peace.

He said religious leaders from different schools of thought in Pakistan were working together to promote peace and harmony, said a press released issued here.

Ashrafi stressed the need to protect the rights of minorities, saying violence against any community, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, was unacceptable.

He said Islam was a religion of peace, security and love and emphasized that respect for the sacred values of all faiths was essential for promoting harmony.

The PUC chairman called for renewed international efforts against extremism and terrorism and urged religious and political leaders to promote dialogue instead of violence and hatred.

He said the world was facing serious peace and security challenges due to conflicts in different regions and stressed the need for collective efforts to address them through dialogue.

Ashrafi also drew attention to the suffering of Palestinians and urged the international community not to forget Muslims, Christians and people of other faiths facing violence and hardship in Palestine.

He also called for solidarity with oppressed people in Kashmir and elsewhere, urging the world to replace violence and hatred with peace, love, tolerance and dialogue.

Ashrafi said the award was dedicated to all those who had sacrificed and continued working for peace, including religious scholars, leaders, intellectuals and members of the public.

He reiterated his commitment to promoting interfaith harmony, protecting minorities and strengthening collective efforts against extremism and terrorism.

“Our message from here today is clear: let us move forward together for peace and security. Let us promote dialogue, respect one another’s sacred values, protect minorities and unite against extremism and terrorism,” he said.