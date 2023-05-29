Ashrafi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as president of Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his momentous re-election as President of the Republic of Turkiye.

He, in a talk with APP, said this historic achievement underscored the unwavering trust and confidence placed by the Turkish people in President Erdogan’s exceptional leadership. It was a testament to his remarkable vision and dedication in steering Turkiye towards progress and prosperity, he added.

Chairman Ashrafi applauded President Erdogan’s dynamic leadership, which had played a pivotal role in shaping Turkiye’s trajectory and enhancing its standing on the global stage adding that the Turkish people’s resounding endorsement of President Erdogan’s presidency served as a shining example of his steadfast commitment to serving their best interests.

Under President Erdogan’s astute guidance, he said Turkiye had witnessed remarkable growth across various sectors, fostering socioeconomic development and fostering harmony among diverse communities. “His inclusive approach and unwavering commitment to interfaith harmony have contributed significantly to fostering unity and understanding within Turkiye and beyond,” he maintained.

Chairman Ashrafi reaffirmed Pakistan Ulema Council’s commitment to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, based on shared values and mutual respect. “We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts in promoting peace, interfaith harmony, and prosperity in the region,” he maintained.

He, once again, extended his warmest congratulations to President Erdogan on this historic re-election and wished him continued success in leading the Republic of Turkiye to new heights of progress and prosperity.