Ashfaq Laghari’s latest book “Nafrat Ki Daryaft” launched

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP): In a vibrant literary gathering at The Black Hole Islamabad acclaimed writer and columnist Ashfaq Laghari here on Friday unveiled his newest book “Nafrat Ki Daryaft” attracting a distinguished audience of journalists lawyers writers researchers and social activists who came together to celebrate the thought-provoking release.

Speaking at the ceremony, writer and poet Hasan Mujtaba, senior journalist Matiullah Jan, researcher and analyst Dr. Khadim Hussain, youth and peace activist Syed Ali Hameed and transgender rights advocate Reem Sharif highlighted that “Nafrat Ki Daryaft” marks a groundbreaking moment in Pakistan’s literary landscape , the first book in which a cybercrime victim has courageously shared their personal experiences, struggles, and reflections through the written word.

Renowned writer and poet Hasan Mujtaba has lauded Ashfaq Laghari for the powerful title of his latest book, Nafrat Ki Daryaft (The Discovery of Hate).

Speaking about the work, Mujtaba remarked that the title aptly captures the essence of the book, describing hate as “a stench and a wall” a barrier that Laghari has courageously dismantled through his writing.

Dr. Khadim Hussain praised the author’s evocative style, noting that it rekindles the literary spirit of Qurratulain Hyder and Saadat Hasan Manto. Journalist Matiullah Jan emphasized the importance of amplifying the voices of real cybercrime victims, urging society to confront their stories with empathy and seriousness.

Syed Ali Hameed lauded Ashfaq Laghari for his courage and emotional depth, highlighting how the book challenges societal norms that often stigmatize male vulnerability. “Men feel pain, they cry, and they deserve the space to share their stories,” he said, calling the work a powerful step toward redefining masculinity with compassion.

Transgender rights activist Reem Sharif expressed her deep engagement with the book, sharing that she was eager to discover the fate of its central character, Asif. “It’s a book no reader will be able to put down once they start,” she remarked, highlighting its emotional pull and compelling storytelling.

The launch event drew a diverse and distinguished audience, including renowned writer Naseer Memon, senior journalist Qurban Baloch, and activist Hussain Jarwar. Lawyers, students, journalists, and representatives from various organisations among them Mehrgarh Islamabad also attended, underscoring the book’s wide-reaching impact and relevance.